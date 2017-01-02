CDC: High use of marijuana among 10th graders

The CDC says marijuana use among young adults can impair brain development, lower intelligence and academic retention and several other mental health effects. (Source: WALB)

A new CDC report shows a high use of marijuana among high schoolers.

18-percent of 10th graders use marijuana in Washington - one of many states where the drug is legalized for recreational use.

Dougherty County school officials said they deal with more prescription pill abuse at schools.

But marijuana is still readily available to students.

"It doesn't necessarily help that you have states that have legalized marijuana but it's important to note that even in those states it's for people over the age of 21. So this younger generation, these younger kids even in those states it's not legal to use because they realize the damage it can do developmentally," said DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

DCSS also has dedicated resource officers so students can't get marijuana.

And partners with law enforcement to share drug-related information and prevent drug trafficking.

