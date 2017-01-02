How to stay safe in severe weather

Georgia power officials want residents to be safe as severe weather comes through Southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Storms began rolling through parts of South Georgia Monday evening, and Georgia Power officials offered tips on how residents could stay safe as the storms continued to sweep through the area.

They said that if there are downed lines, it's best to stay away from them.

Officials also said that you should never pull limbs that are caught in power lines.

They also added that, if crews are working, it's best to give them their space and stay out of their way.

If you do get an outage they ask you to call and report it, you can also leave a front light on to let crews know if your house has power or not.

For more tips on how to stay safe visit the Georgia Power Outage and Storm page, or to get information on outages in your area, view Georgia Power's interactive outage map.

