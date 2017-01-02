All tornado warnings and watches canceled in in Southwest GA

Officials are working to clean up a tree that fell in Albany at Nottingham Way and Whispering Pines. (Source: WALB)

After a long night of severe weather, the National Weather Service has canceled all tornado warnings and watches in Southwest Georgia.

Crews in Albany and Dougherty County are working diligently to help those impacted by the weather that hit the are Monday night.

MORE: Crews respond to widespread damage in Albany and Dougherty Co.

Several viewers have called to report damage, power outages and downed lines in Southwest Georgia.

MORE: Viewers report storm damage throughout Southwest GA

