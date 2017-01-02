Gym offers free fitness camp

Ice House Training Center is hosting a free FitCamp for the community on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

If you set fitness goals for the new year, some folks in Valdosta are trying to help you out.

Ice House Training Center is hosting a free FitCamp for the community on Saturday.

The camp is open to folks of all experience levels.

Organizers said they hope to encourage health and wellness in the community.

"A lot of people, when they go into the new year, have big goals for themselves," said Terence Boyd, personal trainer and health coach, "I think that people don't continue with that because they don't have a good support system. So that's what we're here doing. We're really trying to create a great support system for the community."

There is also a 14 day detox challenge paired with the free FitCamp. You can do the challenge and camp, or pick just one.

The camp is free to the community.

It takes place Saturday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Ice House Training Center, 3980 Inner Perimeter Rd.

You do not have to register for the FitCamp ahead of time.

To register for the challenge click here.

