Small argument escalates, ends in death

Americus' Police Chief said that a small argument that ended with the death of a man on New Year's Day. A knife fight broke out on Dixon Drive Monday just before 5 p.m.

27-year-old David Grimes was found about 40 minutes later with stab wounds on nearby Cherokee Street.

"This is an argument that started out over a small amount of money. It escalated into a war of words, then people took to Facebook, and it escalated from there. And, now we have one person dead and two peoples' lives that are ruined. Over nothing. Absolutely nothing," said Americus Police Chief Mark Scott.

Grimes later died from his injuries at the hospital. Police say a teenager and a young adult are now both charged with felony murder.

The Police Chief says he is calling on an end to violence in 2017.

"We are going to be working with our community leaders and our civic groups, and our message for 2017 is it's enough! We are sick of it! We are tired of the violence," said Scott. "As a community, we have got to stand up and say enough is enough. We have to teach our young people there are ways to solve our differences other than picking up a gun and resorting to violence."

Police say 17-year-old Shakema Waters of Americus and 20-year-old Bernard Hollis of Centerville are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Both were also treated for stab wounds at the hospital, and are now at the Sumter County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.