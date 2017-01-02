Two wrecks happen on wet Sumter roads

Within an hour Monday, two bad wrecks happened in Sumter County, during rain storms.

An SUV flipped over in the southbound lane of US 19, near Old Dawson Road, just before noon. Troopers tell us one person was injured as a result.

Fifty minutes earlier, three cars were involved in a wreck, and two people were injured.

That happened on Highway 30 near Cartwright Road, in Sumter County.

The causes of both crashes are under investigation.

