New year brings fewer non-profit donations

It was a good year for Habitat for Humanity.

"We had a great year," said Habitat for Humanity executive director Stuart Mullis, "We did 19 projects."

Next year they hope to build and renovate even more homes.

However, as a non-profit organization they rely on donations and volunteers.

"When everyone gets into the giving spirit and they hear the message of the season. It also ties in with the end of a tax year," explained Mullis.

And it's not just Habitat for Humanity, Second Harvest Food Bank officials said with the holiday season comes an over flow of support.

However, marketing manager Eliza McCall said in a statement:

"Second Harvest of South Georgia was fortunate enough to receive generous support from the community during the holidays. It's important to remember though that our operations need this support to continue throughout the year- particularly in the summer school holidays when need for food assistance increases."

While both non-profits do continue to operate year round, Habitat for Humanity said they rely heavily on help from businesses.

"During the year we have more participation with corporate donors," explained Mullis.

With websites like amazon smile and online donating options, all it takes is a little information and a click of the mouse to support your favorite organization.

"If we collect more money, we sell more gifts, we have more money in our store, then we build more houses. It's that simple," explained Mullis.

And Habitat for Humanity officials said year round support from the community would help non-profit organizations thrive.

