So. Georgians celebrate Emancipation Proclamation

South Georgians are remembering the historic Emancipation Proclamation, written 154 years ago.

Roughly 75 people gathered at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Sasser, to celebrate the Emancipation Proclamation, a decree issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, which paved the way to freedom for millions of enslaved people.

The Terrell County branch of the NAACP hosted the program, which began at 11:00 a.m.

Several elected officials were present, including Pataula Circuit District Attorney Craig Ernest, and Dawson's Mayor-elect Robert Albritten.



There was a brief history lesson, and much of the program included song and worship, thanking God and calling on the youth to serve their communities.



