GSP identifies victim in deadly Thomasville wreck

One person died in a wreck on West Jackson Street at Patten Street in Thomasville Sunday afternoon, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Monday morning, the GSP identified the victim as 53 year old Katrina Patterson of Monticello, Florida.

Officials say a driver heading west on West Jackson was driving too fast for conditions, when he or she went into the eastbound lane, and struck the other vehicle on the driver's side door.

This was the eighth wreck on Georgia roads during the New Year holiday travel period so far,according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

