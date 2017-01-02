New year brings surge in gym memberships

Only about 8 percent of people stick with their New Year's resolution. (Source: WALB)

Gyms are reporting a spike in gym memberships as people gear up to start on New Year's resolutions. (Source: WALB)

After weeks of indulging in holiday treats and feasts, many people are planning to hit the gym to get back on track and start on a popular New Year's resolution.

Studies have found that more than a third of people make fitness-related resolutions for the new year, and that means gyms across America will start seeing new faces.

Perry Buchanan of PT Gym said they've seen a 20 percent increase in gym memberships and he expects that to go up even more over the next few weeks. He's found that some people, unless they're already in the gym, will continue to procrastinate.

He expects January to be a busy month for the gym until it starts leveling out again in April.

Fitness resolutions can be hard to keep for many people. One expert found the average lifespan for fitness resolutions is just 17 days. Buchanan said the key is to make a plan from the very beginning and develop specific goals to make it easier to stay on track.

"Life will get in the way, no matter how motivated you are, and no matter how compliant, something's going to come up and knock you off track," Buchanan said, "but just get back on track and this time next year, you're not going to be worried about getting back in shape, you'll be where you want to be."

Buchanan suggested setting goals in three-month increments to avoid an 'all-or-nothing' perspective. He said working out with friends who will hold you accountable can also help.

He said choose a gym time that's most convenient instead of trying to beat the crowd. Most people are more apt to workout when it works best in their schedule.

At Tony's gym, folks saw a wave of new signups today, starting early this morning.

"We're getting a lot more people. Some of them we will see more and others will lag off. It just depends what they are trying to get out of it," said fitness consultant Brett Butler.

Butler said the gym will pick up speed up until about March.

