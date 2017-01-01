Albany woman celebrates 100 years on New Year's Day

Doretha's closest friends and family gathered Sunday afternoon at Third Kiokee Baptist Church in Albany. (Source: WALB)

An Albany family helped its matriarch ring in the new year with the birthday party of the century.

Doretha Christian turned 100 years old on Sunday, New Year's Day.

"It makes me feel like I'm 16 years old." said Doretha.

Doretha's closest friends and family gathered Sunday afternoon at Third Kiokee Baptist Church in Albany for the celebration of a lifetime.

"She truly deserves a big bang like we're giving her tonight," said Doretha's great granddaughter Katrina Christian.

"She still to this day is dedicated to her church, her kids, she's always been a very loving mother. Sister, friend, listening ear to all," said Katrina.

Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren admire her giving spirit, saying she even helped to take care of children who weren't necessarily her own.

"Basically when I was born, 46 years ago, she was already close to 60 years old. She was still basically young to me, so now it's my turn to give back to her," explained Katrina.

And when asked what we all should do to live as long as she has, though she needed a little help from family members to answer, her response was genuine.

"Believe in God, pray on a daily basis and do the right thing. What a blessing," said Doretha.

"She just didn't judge people, and I'm very proud of her for that. She taught us that," said Doretha's daughter Eddie-Ruth Christian Willis.

Doretha also said that it's important to treat people the way you want them to treat you.

