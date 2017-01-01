Dougherty Co. EMS call volume higher in 2016

As the department closed out the year on Saturday night, they had counted nearly 21,000 calls they responded to last year. (Source: WALB)

As the department closed out the year on Saturday night, they had counted nearly 21,000 calls they responded to last year.

That's a couple thousand calls above their count for 2015.

Shift Supervisor Luis Vazquez said that there are certain cases that stick out from year to year.

"Ones that have probably the most impact on any medic is the calls involving children. Obviously, those are pretty difficult calls, or multiple injury calls. Something of that nature, mass casualty situations, those always kind of stick out in your mind," explained Vazquez.

Currently, Dougherty County EMS responds to 63 calls per day, on average.

