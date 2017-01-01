UPDATE: Two arrested in Americus homicide

The Americus Police Department and the GBI are investigating a homicide, after one person was killed and two others were injured during an aggravated assault on Sunday. They have two suspects in custody.

20 year old Benard T. Hollis of Arnold Street in Centerville, and 17 year old Shakema Waters of Rucker Street in Americus, are now charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. They are both in the Sumter County Jail.

According to police, David Grimes, 27, was pronounced dead at Phoebe Sumter Hospital after officials found him on Cherokee Street.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said that officers and EMTs responded to the aggravated assault on Dixon Drive just before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.

Two people were taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital for stab wounds they received during the incident.

The criminal investigation is still on going.

