Photo expedites Tray Bishop's commitment to Georgia

Tray Bishop verbally committed to the University of Georgia Sunday.

He previously wanted to wait until National Signing day, but being with his "Georgia boys" in Texas for the US Army Bowl hurried his announcement.

It all started when his his fellow UGA commits posed for a picture with him.

"They were like 'that's going to give it away if you get in the picture,'" recalled the 4-star athlete.

Bishop told WALB that's when he decided to join his brothers and commit.

"So I called my mom and dad and told them what it was," said Bishop. "And it went live."

The Terrell Co. ATH is weeks removed from his decision to decommit from Auburn on December 14th.

UGA now has 22 recruits in the 2017 class and will look to add more with a month left until National Signing Day.

Bishop will play in the US Army All-American bowl Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

