GSP investigates deadly Thomasville wreck

By WALB News Team
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Georgia State Patrol reported that a person died in a wreck on West Jackson Street at Patten Street in Thomasville Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, a driver heading west on West Jackson was driving too fast for conditions when he or she went into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle on the driver's side door.

GSP received the call from Thomas County 911 around 12:48 p.m., and Trooper Michael Moses was dispatched to the scene.

Officials confirmed that one of the drivers died in the wreck, but are waiting until family is notified to release the identity of the victim.

This was the eighth wreck on Georgia roads during the New Year holiday travel period so far,according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

