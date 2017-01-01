GSP investigates deadly Thomasville wreck

This is the list of schools that have verified they will be closed due to the weather on Wednesday.More >>
With a strong threat of severe weather and tornadoes in the forecast, now is the time to prepare for the storm.
Georgia Power says there's really no way to tell just how severe the damage will be Wednesday night nor how long it will take them to restore power.
Marvin Mikel Miller, Jr., 37, was shot several times on Harden Allen Road, in Baker County in the predawn hours Saturday.
Multiple suspects are behind bars in Worth County, following a home invasion and burglary within hours of each other.
