Police investigate armed robbery at Cordele dollar store

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez says his department is investigating an armed robbery at a dollar store.

Previous reports said the incident happened at a Dollar General location; however, the robbery happened at a Family Dollar location.

Det. Scott Farrow says it happened at the Family Dollar on West 24th Avenue.

At this time, police know that one male suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money. 

The suspect was armed. No one was injured.

