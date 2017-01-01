Tornado warning expires for Early Co.

A tornado warning that was issued in Southwest Georgia has expired.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Southwestern Early County and Southeastern Houston County in Alabama around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The tornado warning was in effect until 7:00 p.m. and has since expired.

WALB will continue to monitor the weather conditions and keep you updated online and on the 'WALB First Alert Weather' app.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.