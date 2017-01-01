Chehaw goes back in time for Frontier Festival

It will be the 23rd annual Frontier Festival from January 6th through the 8th. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw visitors will get to go back in time to experience the life of pioneers and mountain men next weekend. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw park is preparing to step back in time next weekend.

It will be the 23rd annual Frontier Festival from January 6th through the 8th.

Park goers will be able to see what the day-to-day lifestyle of pioneers and mountain men was like.

The festival will be included in park admission.

Visitors will also have the chance to spend the night in a tepee for $50 to fully immerse themselves in the experience.

There will be tomahawk throwing competitions and black powder shoots.

The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend.

For more information on the event, visit the Chehaw website.

