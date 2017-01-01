YMCA Open House offers new beginning

"We want people to think about themselves and get fit," said Dan Gillan (Source: WALB)

Many of you may still be full from eating too much holiday ham or turkey but there's hope for those who wish to drop those holiday pounds.

The Albany area YMCA welcomed in the new year with an open house for members and non-members.

The Y waived joining fees for new members on Sunday to encourage folks to get in shape.

If you missed out on the open house, don't worry, there is still time to join and begin working on that new years resolution.

"An opportunity to start a new you for the new year, 2017. The YMCA is about fitness, it's about activity, about community. We're hoping that people will take advantage of recognizing they are important," said Dan Gillan, CEO and President.

Visit the YMCA's website for more information on joining.

