GBI identifies victims in Tift Co. death investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identities of two people found dead and two more who were injured inside a Tift Co. home on New Year's Eve.

Officials said that Dennie Reeves, 66 and Ginger Reeves, 64 were found dead inside a home on Briarwood Court around 6 p.m. on Saturday by Tift County deputies.

Law enforcement said that both Dennie and Ginger had injuries that were consistent with gunshot wounds and will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies.

Tift County deputies also found Suzanne Williams, 35, and her sister Kristen Wiggins, 23, inside the residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials said the sisters were taken to a hospital in Macon for treatment.

Neighbors said that this brings about safety concerns for their area.

"If you have somebody out there killing their own family members, they can just as soon do it to you too," said neighbor Kenneth Peters.

The incident is still under investigation by the GBI and the Tift County Sheriff's Office.

