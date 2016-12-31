Monroe's West to workout for Texas Rangers

No baseball player in recent history has been drafted out of Monroe, but senior Fred West got one step closer.

West is working out for the Texas Rangers in Atlanta next Sunday.

Since getting the phone call, West has been honing his skills in preparation.

As a member of the basketball team, he's had to workout early mornings before practice.

His mother is his usual workout partner, but due to a recent injury, his friend has stepped in to help.

"My mom, she just had surgery and she's been with me all the time," said West. "Every morning she'll just wake me up like 'Fred, let's go hit,' and I'll just be ready to go."

His childhood friend Derrick Odom is a senior at Albany High and has been helping get West ready.

"Us growing up together, and he's doing big things and will maybe get drafted out of high school," said Odom who is recovering from a shoulder injury. "That would be nice. We come out her every day to get better. To polish his game, and polish my game."

His workout will be January 8th in Atlanta.

