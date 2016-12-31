Valdosta man killed in bicycle vs. tractor trailer crash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta man killed in bicycle vs. tractor trailer crash

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

According to Georgia State Patrol, Donald Kenneth Berrian Jr., 30 of Valdosta, was killed in a crash early Saturday.

Troopers said it happened around 12:45 a.m. on GA 38 near Smith Road in Lowndes County.

The tractor trailer, driven by Phillip Wyatt, 57 of Valdosta, crashed into the bicycle driven by Berrian.

Berrian died on scene.

Troopers said Berrian's bicycle did not have lights or reflectors attached, and he was not wearing a helmet. Berrian was wearing dark clothing.

Wyatt was not injured.

Troopers suspect alcohol to be a factor for Berrian, but a toxicology test is pending.

No charges will be filed.

