Octavia Jones not shocked by Thompson's Liberty Bowl MVP

Albany native Trent Thompson not only dominated the line for Georgia in Friday's bowl game, he also walked away with the MVP.

The former Westover Patriot had eight tackles and three sacks in the 31-23 win over TCU.

Thompson's performance came after only having two sacks all season.

The sophomore set a liberty bowl record with sacks, and the Bulldogs needed every single one of them to help stifle the Horned Frog offense.

His former coach at Westover, Octavia Jones wasn't shocked at his breakout performance, but he was jumping around the living room celebrating the win.

"I talked to him earlier today and told him I was proud of him," said Jones. "And he text me back to say more great things to come next year."

That's the answer Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs love to hear as he prepares for his junior campaign.

