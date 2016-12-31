Tifton fire victim receives new home

The surprise came from the efforts of her church community (Source: WALB)

Tifton house fire victim Connie Hill received a heartwarming surprise from her church community.

Over a year after the devastating fire that destroyed her home, and living with relatives, members of Union Grove Church of God and the community presented Hill with a completely refurbished and furnished home.

"It's just that kind of community. Our church family does a great job doing these things and as we see that going forward, people saw what was happening and just started giving. Then they just started working," said Ted Garner, lead church pastor.

"I won't walk through this house without thinking of the church and the church family and what they did for me," said Connie Hill. "I love and appreciate each and every one of you. I will never be able to thank you enough."

Garner says the community will always be there for anyone, community or not.

