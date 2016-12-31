House fire displaces Albany family - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

House fire displaces Albany family

By WALB News Team
The fire was caused by an electrical short (Source: WALB) The fire was caused by an electrical short (Source: WALB)
The family of five was displaced following the fire (Source: WALB) The family of five was displaced following the fire (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany family is now without a home due to an overnight house fire.

Albany fire officials say the fire happened on East Doublegate at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

An electrical short in the home caused the blaze.

The family of five, now displaced, smelled smoke and called firefighters.

The damage was estimated to cost between $35,000 and $40,000.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

