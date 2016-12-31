Trooper speaks out on dramatic rescue

One of the cars were on fire, and the driver was trapped inside

The couple speaks out about the dramatic night (Source: WALB)

A dramatic rescue was accomplished by an off-duty Georgia State Patrol trooper after a car slammed into a truck on Highway 41.

Friday night, the trooper and his wife spoke out about how his efforts saved the life of one lucky man.

"My wife got my attention. This vehicle was actually on fire," said Corporal Russell Taunton.

Off duty GSP Cpl. Russell Taunton and his wife Paige Cape-Taunton were on their way to a Christmas party just over a week ago, when they noticed two vehicles flipped upside down on opposites sides of Highway 41 just outside Vienna.

One of the cars was on fire. It's hard to imagine anyone surviving, but someone was trapped inside.

Cpl. Tauton quickly ran to the vehicle and jumped into action.

"He did not hesitate to run over there, knock the window out, grab this man that was unconscious and pull him to safety," said Paige.

Cpl. Tauton then checked on the driver of the other vehicle and made sure he was safe.

He says he doesn't think what he did was heroic.

"Our whole fire department in this county is volunteer and these guys do that free of charge, leave their house in the middle of the night and still get up and go to work.

So I am doing the same thing they do every day," said Cpl. Taunton.

His wife doesn't buy it.

"I know he's being modest but he did an awesome job, the way he reacted at the scene," said Paige. Both of the men will be okay.

The driver the trooper saved was cited for driving under the influence and following too closely.

