Albany, Lee Co. YMCAs to host open house event

If your new year's resolution involves getting healthier, the YMCAs in Albany and Lee County want you test out their facilities on New Year's Day. The organizations will be hosting their annual open house.

The open house will be free and open to the public, and all you have to bring is yourself. It's a chance for you to try out the facilities, classes and amenities they have to offer.

There's also another benefit you'll find Sunday.

"We're offering a no-joining fee special. If you come into the Y on New Year's Day, the joining fee is waived. Normally its $30 for an individual, or $40 for a family. You come in on New Year's Day, that joining fee is free," said Tami Pursley, YMCA Chief Development Officer.

The open houses will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Albany and Lee Co. YMCA locations.

For non-members, a punch card will be given to try three selected classes or services.

They can then trade the punch card in after trying three things for a free commemorative T-shirt.

The Albany YMCA location provides a pool, open swimming, spin classes, line dancing, circuit training, free childcare, and holistic therapy.

Classes at the Lee Co. YMCA location include chair yoga and line dancing.

