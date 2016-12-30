Last days of 2016 Goodwill donations - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Last days of 2016 Goodwill donations

By WALB News Team
As the month of December and the year 2016 came to a close, it was the last couple days for people to take advantage of the giving spirit.

The last two days of the year at Goodwill took a positive turn in terms of donations.

"Donations, there have been numerous donations today. We've been working hard today and it's plenty more to come," said employee Keldrick Hightower. "When donations come here, we go ahead and put them in the donations so we can go ahead and get it processed and get it done."

You can drop items off at the Albany Goodwill location starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. This will mark the last day to donate for 2016.

