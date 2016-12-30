Officials give pointers for designated drivers on New Year's Eve

Preparation and staying alert. Those are two things EMA officials say they can't stress enough to folks in Southwest Georgia. According to our Meteorologists it appears severe weather could be developing throughout the night and then again on Wednesday.More >>
Preparation and staying alert. Those are two things EMA officials say they can't stress enough to folks in Southwest Georgia. According to our Meteorologists it appears severe weather could be developing throughout the night and then again on Wednesday.More >>
Some still have not recovered from the tornadoes back in January that left their homes in ruins.More >>
Some still have not recovered from the tornadoes back in January that left their homes in ruins.More >>
With any possible threat of severe weather...volunteers are ready when called in Dougherty County.More >>
With any possible threat of severe weather...volunteers are ready when called in Dougherty County.More >>
This is the list of schools that have verified they are closing for the day due to the weather.More >>
This is the list of schools that have verified they are closing for the day due to the weather.More >>
Parts of South Georgia are bracing for yet another round of strong storms and severe weather.More >>
Parts of South Georgia are bracing for yet another round of strong storms and severe weather.More >>