Officials give pointers for designated drivers on New Year's Eve

Its urged to plan ahead of time if your group plans on drinking (Source: WALB)

Officials want everyone to be sure to have a designated driver during the new year's weekend (Source: WALB)

Officials want everyone to go out and have a good time this weekend, and to be smart in doing so.

Captain Ken Faust with the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office reminds us that just a couple of drinks leads to impairment.

He says to have a plan ahead of time, before you and the people you're with start drinking.

"You and your friends go out, well you've been the designated driver. You don't drink. That's your job. You are to get us home, and that's the easiest solution to driving over New Year's Eve have a designated driver," said Captain Ken Faust, Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office.

You can also download the "Drive Sober, Georgia" app from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

The app contains phone numbers for cab companies in your area, along with AAA's free towing service.

