For the second straight year Baker County hosted the Bears Holiday Shootout. Here are the scores from the final day in the Bears' Den.

Boys:

Early Co. 73, Chattahoochee Co. 39

Mitchell Co. 63, Cario 46

Girls:

LeHigh 50, Westover 31

Early Co. 73, Chattahoochee Co. 12

Mitchell Co. 61, Albany 39

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.