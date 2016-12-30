United Way donates to Boys and Girls Club

The donation will go towards taking more students on a trip to explore colleges (Source: WALB)

Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Albany will have new opportunities this year thanks to a generous donation.

United Way gave $4,000 to the boys and girls club this year. The money will be used to help students explore their college and career futures.

Last year eight students got the chance to travel around the state while exploring different colleges.

This year the Boys and Girls Club will be able to take 15.

"We realize that a lot of young people are a product of their environment. We want them to be a product of their experiences and realize that their great futures really do start with the Boys and Girls Club," said Marvin Laster, Albany Boys and Girls Club CEO.

For many of the students not only will the trip be a chance to explore colleges, it may be the only chance they may get to travel.

