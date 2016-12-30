Publix holiday cake starts social media controversy

Many people have angrily responded to the mix up (Source: Facebook)

A holiday cake from Publix got a lot of attention on social media (Source: Facebook)

A Thomasville man says he ordered a cake from Publix and didn't quite get exactly what asked for.

A picture of the cake was posted to Facebook.

Everything appears to be correct - it even has a Hanukkah menorah, though the one pictured on the cake only has 7 candles while a menorah typically has 9 candles.

Only after taking a look at the message written on the bottom, you'll notice it reads Merry Christmas.

A lot of people who have responded appear to be upset about the mix up.

As of now Publix has not released a statement about the post.

