Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office plans for New Year's Eve

Deputies will be looking out for all drivers (Source: WALB)

This weekend it will be business as usual at the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

With the holiday weekend coming to an end, their deputies will be out patrolling.

Deputies say they won't be specifically looking for drunk drivers. They want to make sure everyone stays safe.

"You don't have to go out and hunt intoxicated people they will find you. We just hope everyone uses good common sense, lets be careful," said Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve Jones.

Deputies say avoiding distracted and impaired driving will ensure you have a great start to the new year.

