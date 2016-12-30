Burglaries continue to rise in Thomasville

Many burglaries have been reported after the holiday season (Source: WALB)

If you got new electronics, or anything value you may want to take extra steps in order to protect them.

Police say crimes like theft are on the rise after the holidays.

Have you ever bought something and thought wow I just got a really good deal?

Well police say you might need to double check that good deal. They are seeing a lot more stolen items being sold on the streets or online this holiday season.

In 2016, especially during these past few months we've shown you lots of surveillance cameras catching thieves in the act.

From Thomasville to Moultrie, Valdosta and Albany it shows that any home in south Georgia could be a potential target.

"You have easy targets and the focus or the goal for these criminals is to obtain the property as quick and easy as possible. So what are the hot ticket items for these burglars? Police say its flat screen TVs," said Thomasville Police Capt. Maurice Holmes. "It baffles me because a lot of these televisions are extremely large you're talking about 55, 60, 70 inch, 75 inch televisions."

A thief was caught on camera stealing what appeared to be a pretty large TV.

Police say they must have had a large truck to put the merchandise in. It also takes a little more time to get out of the house.

"Generally a flat screen television that's worth thousands of dollars is moved on the streets for less than $50 sometimes," said Capt. Holmes.

It's buy and sell websites that often have stolen goods. If you find something that seems to be too good of a deal, you may want to think twice about buying it.

"The person who is purchasing these flat screen TVs needs to know or should know that they are committing themselves a crime and if we can prove that they received this property we will charge them," said Capt. Holmes.

In December, Thomasville police officers have responded to 25 burglaries, 29 entering autos and three robberies.

Officers say surveillance cameras have helped catch a lot of crooks this year.

"A lot of time those are a deterrent, criminals are more likely to go somewhere where they are not. They also help with identifying and prosecuting these criminals," said Capt. Holmes.

The police have two messages to give - if you ever see any suspicious activity they ask that you report it.

Also, if you ever question whether you purchased a stolen item or not its best to call the police department and have them come out to compare it to reported items stolen in the area.

