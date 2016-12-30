Thomasville law enforcement speaks out on officer deaths

Thomasville police have determined the number of officer lives lost this year while in the line of duty (Source: WALB)

Thomasville police officers say 2016 has a been a heartbreaking year.

A report released this week stated that 135 officers were killed in the line of duty. That's the most since 2011.

Friday night, south Georgia officers remained somber but had one outlook for the new year.

"Be it law enforcement officers or just citizens in general, if lives matter its time to put the guns down and stop killing each other. At this time we're having entirely too much gun play," said Thomasville Police Capt. Maurice Holmes.

According to the report, 64 officers were shot and killed, 21 of which were ambushed.

The number one cause of officer-involved shootings was domestic calls.

