Restaurants plan for New Year's Eve festivities

A few places in Albany will offer deals for New Year's Eve (Source: WALB)

As law enforcement prepares for the weekend, so are area restaurants. All week many of them have been packed, but they plan to see even more of a turnout this weekend.

There will be specials offered at all the Stewbos locations throughout the weekend.

Saturday, the Manor House Pub and Harvest Moon will have countdowns to the new year festivities.

If you book at room at Merry Acres, you can even get free transportation to any of the restaurants.

Owner Bo Henry says it's going to be busy, but his staff is ready.

"We have a lot of great employees that come out and help us make this thing happen, and that's what it's all about. It's a team of people, and we all work together to try and make it happen on these busy nights," said Henry.

Henry says all their bartenders are a-b-c certified, and actually go through a training class to learn the proper way to handle certain situations. He says they'll do their part to keep intoxicated drivers off the road this New Year's Eve.

"If we feel as if somebody might have a little too much, we do give them a little break and not serve them for a while," said Henry.

Harvest Moon will have a $5 cover charge after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Catch and Henry Campbells will also be open late for dinner.

You can make reservations at Henry Campbells and the Marry Acres Hotel, but all other Stewbos locations don’t take reservations.

If you are staying in Albany this weekend, you can find more information about what's going on for New Year's Eve by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.