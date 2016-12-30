Gun sales rise before new year

Law enforcement does not recommend shooting a gun in the air (Source: WALB)

New guns were a popular gift this Christmas season in south Georgia.

As store owners prepare to ring in the new year, they want to make sure you are safe.

"Christmas time is a big time for gun sales," said Mullinax, Valdosta Pawn.

Employees at Valdosta Pawn say they have some of their highest sales during the Christmas season.

With a new gun comes the excitement to show it off.

"Every year everybody gets a new gun for Christmas. They like to go out and shoot it up at the stroke of midnight," said Sgt. J.B. Jones.

It's important to follow some rules when using your new firearm.

"Never point a gun at anyone or anything you don't intend to destroy," said Mullinax.

That being said, law enforcement has one piece of advice as folks ring in the new year.

"Please don't shoot it in the air. I don't recommend it. It's nighttime anyways and you can't really tell where bullets are going," said Sgt. Jones.

If you feel like you must shoot the firearm, make sure you have a clear target.

"If you've got to shoot a firearm on new years to have a good time, shoot it into the ground," said Mullinax.Guns cannot be shot in the city limits of Valdosta or in neighborhoods.

