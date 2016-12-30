Valdosta rape suspect arrested

A man is behind bars after law enforcers say he broke into a Valdosta home and raped a woman.

The incident happened on West Gordon Street. The address is being withheld to protect the woman's identity.

Two citizens driving by saw the victim waving for help and called 9-1-1.

According to officials, Mike Anthony Thomas, Jr. had an argument with the victim. The two knew each other.

Police say Thomas punched, kicked, and dragged the victim into a room where he raped her.

The victim was also cut with a knife.

Thomas was recently released from a state prison in August. He was serving time for voluntary manslaughter and cruelty.

"What was he doing out? Why was he out? It's very frustrating, trying to explain that to the victim. Whenever that person asks why was this person released from the prison system? I don't have a good answer for them," said Lt. Adam Bembry, Valdosta Police Department.

Thomas has been arrested and faces charges for felony rape, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during a crime.

