Coroner identifies victims killed in Tifton wreck

Tift County Coroner Josh Hendrix has identified the two people were killed in a wreck on Highway 82, near Salem Church Road, around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Hendrix says that 24 year old Josefa Diego was driving a 2002 Hyundai Accent, and that her niece, 11 year old Diana Godenez was the passenger. It appears that both were killed on impact with a tractor trailer, as Diego attempted to turn on to Salem Church Road.

The GSP said that the semi struck the Accent at an angle, and it became lodged under the truck, then both vehicles went off the road. Then officials said that at some point, the semi and the Accent were engulfed in flames.

The debris from the wreck flew onto the windshield of a Honda Odyssey, impairing the driver's ability to see, and officials said that the vehicle struck the curb.

No one from the Odyssey or the semi were injured in the accident.

The wreck is still under investigation, and no charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.