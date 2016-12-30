Chehaw baby arrives by C-section

The wild animal park at Chehaw welcomed a new addition to their group. A family of two monkeys is now a family of three.

Visitors to the Zoo at Chehaw can see a new addition in the Colobus monkey exhibit.

Arusha the monkey went into labor two days before Christmas. When she didn't give birth, Veterinarian Dockery, Odom, & Deriso stepped in, and saw that the baby was breech, so they had to take quick action.

Arusha was taken into surgery, and one healthy baby girl was successfully delivered, via C-section. The baby was about 10 inches long and less than a pound.

"In a couple of weeks, the baby will be up and will be getting more and more active. Typically within the first 3 to 5 weeks," said Ben Roberts, Director of Animal Care.

Baby Colobus monkeys are born completely white and will cling to mom’s chest for the first several weeks of their life.

Soon after comes the 'terrible twos,' where they will begin venturing off mom and begin developing the skills needed to survive within the family group.

This was Arusha's 6th pregnancy. She and the baby are healthy and can be seen at Chehaw during park hours.

Chehaw managers say the birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Colobus Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program to manage a genetically healthy population of black and white Colobus Monkeys in North American zoos.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.