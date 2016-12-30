Stolen checks forged, cashed around Albany

Police want to talk to this man (Source: Regions Bank)

A storage unit was burglarized on December 2, 2016, and a checkbook was among the items stolen.

Since, then forged checks have started showing up around town.

Three checks were cashed three different locations of Regions Bank.

Detectives would like to question the man see cashing a check, but they need to identify him.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS, or the Albany Police Department

