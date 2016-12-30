Police want 'Tee' King

The Albany Police Department is on the lookout for Alexandria Tiarra "Tee" King.

King, 21, is wanted on aggravated assault charge.

The complaint says that King hit a woman in the face with a flashlight, about 5:00AM on Christmas Eve. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Wingate Avenue.

If you have any information about Tee King, call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.