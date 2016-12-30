Valdosta store robbed, shot fired

VPD is looking for the man who went into the Dollar General on Madison Highway. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Police Department is looking for the man who went into the Dollar General on Madison Highway Thursday night around 8:00, and robbed it.

According to law enforcement, the suspect came into the store and demanded money before he pointed a gun and fired a shot into the ceiling.

An employee opened the cash register, gave him money, and he ran away.

Employees said they were shaken, but officials said no one was injured. There were roughly 5 people in the store at the time.

The criminal was described by witnesses as a black man in his 20's, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

Officials said having multiple witnesses helped them get a description of the suspect.

"Getting a good account from multiple witness, even if we got 100, we'll take all 100," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry of VPD, "Getting that good solid bit of information from everybody involved gives us a much clearer picture."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3091

