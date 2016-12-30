Goodwill sees spike in end-of-year donations

2017 is just days away, but folks still have time to take advantage of some last-minute tax deductions.

It's out with the old and in with the new as people declutter after the holidays, and it could be beneficial to donate those unwanted items before the year ends to get that tax break.

Goodwill says they been busy these past few days with the surge of end-of-year donations. They accept most anything from toys, household items, clothes and furniture. The proceeds from the donations fund the organization's free career services to help those in the community find jobs.

Goodwill has several donation centers and retail stores across Southwest Georgia in Albany, Tifton or Valdosta. Receipts for donations are available on request.

The organization says this is also a perfect time to score a good thrift store find.

"Another great thing about this time of year is because we see so many donations, it's also a great time of year to shop so people can come and save as much as 50 percent on some of the items in our stores," said communications specialist Bridgette Russell.

Goodwill is open normal hours on Friday and will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

