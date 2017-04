The Vereen Rehabilitation Christmas Shootout wrapped up in Moultrie Thursday night. Here are the final scores:

Boys:

Monroe 59, Colquitt County 60

Girls:

Bainbridge 48, Gainesville (FL) 52

Randolph Clay 7, Brunswick 74

Dougherty 74, Lowndes 78

Monroe 45, Colquitt County 67

