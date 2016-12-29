Tifton family searches for answers after Christmas murder

Jordan Lester surrendered at the Tift Co. Jail (Source: Tift Sheriff)

A Tifton family is questioning how a small fight ended so tragically for Jamie. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday night, the family of a Tift County man who was shot and killed on Christmas Day is speaking out.

They are questioning how a small fight ended so tragically for Jamie 'Jayshaun' Carithers, 25.

Now that the suspect is in custody, the family is hoping for justice.

"He was a good kid. Didn't bother anybody. Wouldn't hurt a fly," said Jamie's aunt Valerie Carithers Parker.

Parker will forever associate Christmas with the death of her nephew, the one who watched her grandkids everyday.

"It's just crazy. I'm still in some sort of a shock situation," said Parker.

And so is the relative who tried to save his life.

"When I saw the bullet it was coming out of his chest," explained Jamie's relative Conorris Henley.

Jamie was shot around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Bermuda Street.

"I picked him up and carried him in the house and I revived him and put a fan and cold water on him," said Henley.

But he couldn't save him, Jamie was rushed to a Macon hospital where he died the following day.

Just hours later, investigators named Jordan Lester, 21, as a suspect in the case, he surrendered at the Tift County Jail on murder charges.

"I thought it would be like a relief, but I don't feel it," explained Parker. "I feel for his family because I know they are hurting too."

Parker said that Lester is no stranger to her, she said that she knows his family well.

"I never would have thought he would do anything like this," said Parker.

Now, as she prepares Jamie's funeral, she tries to make sense of the senseless crime.

"I just wish they would put those guns down," said Parker. "You know if you want to fight with someone, just fight, at least you can see them the next day."

The GBI is handling the case, they have not released a motive at this time.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.