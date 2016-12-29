There's plenty of time to buy fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve

Big Bang Fireworks in Albany will have its doors open until 10 p.m. over the next few days. (Soruce: WALB)

Those who want to set off fireworks for New Year's Eve still have time to buy them, and an Albany shop is keeping its doors open a little later ahead of the holiday. (Source: WALB)

It's not quite as big as the 4th of July, but New Year's Eve is another chance for people to light up the sky.

Big Bang Fireworks in Albany will have its doors open until 10 p.m. over the next few days.

People who buy fireworks can now shoot them even later than normal.

Since the passing of a new law, New Year's Eve is a night where it's legal to shoot them off until 1 a.m.

But fireworks can be dangerous and one firework store owners said that they try to remind people about safety precautions at the register.

"Light fireworks smartly, you know. Don't light something and stand close to it. Light it and stand back. Always have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher handy in case a fire starts. Just use common sense," said Big Bang Fireworks Owner Michael Pearlman.

Believe it or not, he said that the most common mistake happens when people put the fireworks upside down.

They will shoot at the ground and it causes sparks.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.