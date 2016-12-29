Za'Nautica Downs is scoring at an historic rate

Each season since her freshman campaign, Za'Nautica Downs has led the lady packers in points.

Now the junior guard has something to show for it.

As Colquitt County welcomes visitors into its gym for the Vereen Christmas shootout, a banner featuring Downs hangs proud.

It's a nod to the junior reaching the 1,000 point milestone, but she's not done yet.

If downs continues to score over 22 points per game through this year and next, she will surpass the all-time record of 2017 currently held by Mekeba Ponder.

Downs is thankful for the honor, but says she owes it to her team.

"People are coming up to me ans asking me if that's me on the board. and that makes me feel special," said Downs.

Her head coach developed both Ponder and Downs as players and is impressed with the junior's growth.

"She's most deadly attacking the rim, and every time I watch her, her game has gotten better and better," said Rondesha Williams. "I think by her senior year she's probably going to catch Mekeba, and if she doesn't catch her, it's okay. We're all a family."

As of Thursday afternoon, Downs sits at 1,187 career points.

