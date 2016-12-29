Watchful neighbor helps Thomasville police make burglary arrest

Thomasville Police are thanking the public for its help with a burglary arrest.

Investigators said that James Hudson was seen by a neighbor coming out of the backyard of a home.

The neighbor knew the homeowners weren't home and called the police.

Police said that they approached Hudson, and after a search, found a backpack with stolen items inside.

Investigators hope this encourages others to be more aware of their surroundings.

"I constantly try to tell citizens to be vigilant, always try to look for something that doesn't seem right or doesn't fit," said Capt. Maurice Holmes with the Thomasville Police Department.

Hudson has been charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a drug related object and hindering an investigation by giving a false name.

