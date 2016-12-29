Surveillance video helps catch suspected Lowndes Co. crook

Darrell McCloud is the man seen on the home surveillance video checking for unlocked cars. (Source: WALB)

Investigators in Lowndes County said that a Christmas Day thief is now behind bars.

The Sheriff's Office released home surveillance video of a suspect looking into cars in a neighborhood.

Investigators said that the footage showed one south Georgia man shopping in a different way.

"Different kind of shopping than you and I would do but that's what he was doing," said Capt. Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Darrell McCloud is the man seen on the home surveillance video checking for unlocked cars.

"It was not an isolated incident, he had gone neighborhood to neighborhood," explained Jones.

Those quick and free items came with a hefty price now that he's been caught and is behind bars.

"There was several items, probably close to 20 to 25 items that we're recovered," said Jones.

Officials say everything from GPS systems to guns and luggage were stolen.

Deputies are now thanking WALB viewers for the generous number of tips to help crack the case.

"I don't think there is any doubt that the video released to the public was 100% responsible for the quick identification and arrest of Mr. McCloud," explained Jones.

They said that good clear video and helpful tipsters could help get burglars behind bars more often.

Not all of the stolen items have been recovered, and deputies are still asking for help getting those items back to their owners.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.